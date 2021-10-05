Florida Man Caught With Enough Fentanyl to Kill Over 2,000 People: Deputies

Sheriff's deputies in one southwest Florida county arrested a man this past weekend who they said had enough of the dangerous drug fentanyl to kill more than 2,000 people.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports 23-year-old Steven Estiverne was arrested in Immokalee following a traffic stop. Collier County Sheriff's deputies say the car smelled of marijuana and Estiverne had the drug on his lap and on the passenger seat.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Deputies searched the car and found over four grams of fentanyl in the car, enough to kill 2,130 people. Over 21 grams of marijuana and nearly $25,000 in case were also found in the car.

Estiverne had been out on bond for his August arrest on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possessing over four pounds of marijuana.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports one kilogram of fentanyl is enough to potentially kill 500,000 people.