SW Florida Man Fighting for His Life After Home Filled With Black Mold Following Ian

A man in southwest Florida is fighting for his life in the hospital after collapsing on Christmas Eve in his home that was filled with black mold following Hurricane Ian.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports Christian Childers collapsed in the Englewood home, located in a city on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties, after having an asthma attack that sent him into cardiac arrest.

Friends and family said neither his landlord nor FEMA would help clean up the mold after the Category 4 storm made landfall on September 28.

“This isn’t just a sob story. It’s just a reality of hardworking people that have hit on hard times,” family friend Joni Hansen said.

Childers' fiancé said he had a flare-up with his asthma and went to his parent's house. When he couldn't catch his breath, they went to the emergency room.

“They were on their way to the emergency room. They didn’t make it. They had to pull into a fire station and he went into cardiac arrest. He died and they had to work on him for an hour to get his heartbeat back,” Kendra Elliot said.

Elliot said the family of five had been sleeping in the living room of the home. She said FEMA initially denied assistance and said they can not afford a rental location.

“Where do we go? There is nowhere to go,” Elliot said.

For now, the couple is together in the hospital hoping for Childers to recover.

“I wake up in the morning. Where’s Christian? I sleep with his dirty clothes just to smell him at night. I wasn’t expecting this. He’s the love of my life. I just want him to wake up. That’s all I can say. It’s all about Christian right now. I’m there for him,” she said.