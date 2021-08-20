Florida

SW Florida School Specialist Fired After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

Patricia Schmidt, who was an Exceptional Student Education specialist at an elementary school in Collier County, was filmed yelling the insults Saturday

By NBC 6

WBBH-TV

A woman caught on camera yelling racist insults at a mother and her children has been fired from her job in a Southwest Florida school district.

Patricia Schmidt, who was an Exceptional Student Education specialist at an elementary school in Collier County, was filmed yelling the insults Saturday inside a neighborhood in Naples.

“She blares on her horn for like ten seconds, rolls her window down and starts yelling out the window that we can’t walk down that pathway,” the mother told NBC affiliate WBBH-TV.

Schmidt later called one of the children a derogatory term for children with special needs before yelling the racist insults.

“Are they your mulatto kids? You had sex with a black guy.? Your kids are half breeds. Look at them,” Schmidt said in the video obtained by the station.

Thursday, a spokesperson for Collier County Public Schools said Schmidt was no longer employed by the district.

“The destructive comments of Ms. Schmidt do not reflect the 7,000 talented, dedicated, and hardworking employees of Collier County Public Schools,” spokesperson Chad Oliver said in a statement. “The video and the corresponding CCPS review have already been sent to The Florida Department of Education Office of Professional Practices Services.”

