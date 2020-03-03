SW Florida Woman Charged With Running Illegal Piercing Parlor Inside Home: Deputies

A Southwest Florida woman found herself behind bars after police say she was running an illegal piercing parlor inside of her home.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports undercover deputies arrested 21-year-old Danays Licor inside her Lehigh Acres home after an investigation started when a woman found Licor advertising on social media.

"My friend got it from the same person,” Melany Aynet told the station, saying she had been looking to get a nose ring. “She had to pierce me again back to back. I had blood going all the way down.”

Aynet called the Health Department to file a complaint when the agency said they received similar complaints. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was notified and an investigation began.

Licor was charged with operating a piercing parlor without a license and was released after posting a $5,000 bond. She faces a fine and 60 days in jail if convicted.