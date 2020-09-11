Florida

SW Florida Woman Hospitalized Following Alligator Attack

Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs, officials said

Getty Images

A woman was attacked by an alligator Thursday morning while trimming trees near a lake in Florida, officials said.

The 27-year-old woman had been working near the water in North Fort Myers when the 10-foot (3-meter) reptile ambushed her, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission news release.

Rescue workers transported the woman to a Fort Myers hospital, where she was treated for injuries to both legs, officials said. She was listed in stable condition.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – 9/11 Remembered in South Florida, Local Man Shares Story After Prison Release

Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Expects $5.4B Revenue Shortfall Over Next 2 Years

The fish and wildlife agency contracted a nuisance alligator trapper to capture the animal and remove it from the area.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaLee Countyalligator attack
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us