1 Dead After Van Crashes Head-on in SW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

One person has died and three people were hospitalized, including a 3-year-old, after a van was caught on surveillance speeding and hitting a guard rail head-on Sunday in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of SW 110th Avenue and 248th Street. The loud crash instantly caught the attention of many in the neighborhood.

“It went over the canal, flipped and I think there was a couple of bodies that may have been thrown from it," said one witness.

A person was dead at the scene and two women were transported by ground to a local trauma hospital, according to Miami-Dade police. The toddler was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center.

Investigators confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It's unclear why the van, which also had its rear door open, was speeding.

Police did not identify the victims and did not specify if it was the driver or one of the passengers who died.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.