Caught on Camera

SW Miami-Dade residents catch alleged mail thief on camera, now want something to be done

Residents in the Westchester neighborhood say it’s been happening for roughly six months.

By Sophia Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mail thief is on the run in one Miami-Dade neighborhood, and residents there have captured the crime on camera.

“We really want to just get out of this cycle, it’s a nuisance,” Christina Espinel said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She said it’s been happening for roughly six months.

“We’ve had a series of mailbox thefts," Espinel said. "We wake up in the morning and all of the neighbors’ mailboxes are open, mail is missing.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

And the person they believe is at the center of it all was finally captured on camera in this Westchester neighborhood. Ring camera shows a man in a car stick his hand into the mailbox, grab mail and then drive off.

Then Wednesday around midnight, what appears to be that same man is now on foot, taking a peek inside the mailbox and then walking off to the next one.

“Which now I feel like is, wow, you are not even nervous, you don’t even feel like you need to take off," Espinel said.

Local

6 to Know 11 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Israel-Hamas War 21 mins ago

Gaza resident explains why he joined massive protests there against Hamas

The owner of the ring camera says he installed it because of the string of mail theft that’s been taking place for months.

Neighbors say while they wait for something to be done, they continue to remain close-knit and keep each other up to date on happenings on their street.

“Unfortunately, I feel that we live in a time when not all neighbors are really connected much anymore, but this neighborhood is. So, when you come through this street, just know we are all going to be chatting about it,” she said with a laugh.

NBC6 reached out to the postal service, which has its own inspection service that looks into these crimes. We did reach out to them to see if they were looking into the matter. We are still waiting to hear back.

This article tagged under:

Caught on Camera
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us