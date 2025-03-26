SW Miami-Dade residents catch alleged mail thief on camera, now want something to be done

A mail thief is on the run in one Miami-Dade neighborhood, and residents there have captured the crime on camera.

“We really want to just get out of this cycle, it’s a nuisance,” Christina Espinel said.

She said it’s been happening for roughly six months.

“We’ve had a series of mailbox thefts," Espinel said. "We wake up in the morning and all of the neighbors’ mailboxes are open, mail is missing.”

And the person they believe is at the center of it all was finally captured on camera in this Westchester neighborhood. Ring camera shows a man in a car stick his hand into the mailbox, grab mail and then drive off.

Then Wednesday around midnight, what appears to be that same man is now on foot, taking a peek inside the mailbox and then walking off to the next one.

“Which now I feel like is, wow, you are not even nervous, you don’t even feel like you need to take off," Espinel said.

The owner of the ring camera says he installed it because of the string of mail theft that’s been taking place for months.

Neighbors say while they wait for something to be done, they continue to remain close-knit and keep each other up to date on happenings on their street.

“Unfortunately, I feel that we live in a time when not all neighbors are really connected much anymore, but this neighborhood is. So, when you come through this street, just know we are all going to be chatting about it,” she said with a laugh.

NBC6 reached out to the postal service, which has its own inspection service that looks into these crimes. We did reach out to them to see if they were looking into the matter. We are still waiting to hear back.