SWAT kills suspect who shot two Orlando officers being pulled over car in connection with Miami murder

Police said the man who shot two officers downtown Orlando on Friday night was shot and killed by SWAT team members hours later.

According to Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith, officers investigated a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami around 11 p.m. when a suspect shot two of them.

"The suspect then carjacked another car, and a vehicle pursuit ensued," Smith explained.

The officers, who were not immediately identified, were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said Saturday afternoon that the officers were expected to fully recover.

The suspect was later identified as 28-year-old Daton Viel. After shooting the officers, Viel carjacked another vehicle and police pursued.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Viel barricaded himself inside a hotel room and later shot at officers before they returned fire, killing him.

“Our officers faced danger throughout the night trying to locate the suspect as two of our own were critically injured,” Smith said. “They are lucky to be alive, and we ask that you continue to pray for them.”

Smith said Viel had an extensive criminal history.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he had visited the hospital and met with the families of the officers.

“Our entire community's thoughts and prayers are with these officers,” Dyer said at the news conference.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he and his wife Casey were praying for the officers.