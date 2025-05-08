SWAT situation in Allapattah leads to 2 handcuffed as police serve warrant out of New York

A man and a woman were handcuffed after an hours-long SWAT situation on Wednesday as Miami Police helped police from New York serve a search warrant in connection with a homicide.

The situation unfolded at the Miami Riverfront Residences in the 1600 block of NW 16th St Rd near Allapattah.

Miami Police said they were assisting Suffolk County Police in serving a search warrant for items possibly connected to a murder in New York. Police didn't specify what those items were.

As officers responded to an apartment on the seventh floor of the building, a man and woman locked themselves inside, prompting a SWAT response.

Officials believe the two were possible persons of interest or suspects in the homicide and that they came to Miami from New York. It's unknown how long they've been in South Florida.

After several hours of negotiating, the man and woman came out, and police handcuffed them and took them into custody. Police said they found the items they were looking for.

At the same time, Juan Alejandro Berbesi Yanes says he was making a delivery on the 7th floor when police put him in handcuffs.

“It was around six hours we were handcuffed and interviewed and questioned until they brought the people out,” Yanes said.

Police eventually let him go. Yanes said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I didn't know what was happening, and they weren't telling us what was going on, and on top of that, they handcuffed us and they mistreated us without us having anything to do with it,” Yanes said. “They left us with bruises and cuts from the cuffs. Then they explained to us they had a pending case and they were here to take somebody.”

Suffolk County detectives spent the evening interviewing the two people of interest to see if they would send them both to New York to face charges.