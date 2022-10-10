Fort Lauderdale

SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours.

The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.

Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a man to come out with his hands up.

At one point, a man did come out with his hands up, but it didn't appear that he was the man the officers were calling for.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Deputies said they met with the victim, who is now safe.

The subject was still barricaded inside the home as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Local

parkland school shooting 4 hours ago

How to Watch Closing Arguments in the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

Florida 7 hours ago

See How You Can Register to Vote in Florida Before Tuesday's Deadline

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Fort LauderdaleBroward County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us