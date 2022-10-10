SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded in Fort Lauderdale Home

SWAT officers responded Monday night to a Fort Lauderdale home, where a man barricaded himself inside for hours.

The Broward Sheriff's Office received a call of a domestic disturbance before 6 p.m. at a home near the 2500 block of Northwest 9th Court.

Officers yelled over a loudspeaker for a man to come out with his hands up.

At one point, a man did come out with his hands up, but it didn't appear that he was the man the officers were calling for.

BSO and Swat responding to an ongoing situation in Broward. We’ve heard them giving commands for a man to walk out of his house with his hands up. I’ll be live at 11 @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/cg8DLEuqIa — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) October 11, 2022

Deputies said they met with the victim, who is now safe.

The subject was still barricaded inside the home as of 11 p.m. Monday.

