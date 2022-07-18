SWAT Officers Shoot Carjacking Suspect in Doral

SWAT officers shot a carjacking suspect who barricaded himself on the roof of a building in Doral on Monday.

Miami-Dade Police were on the lookout for a stolen vehicle that Doral Police later found, officials said.

The driver of that car ran to the roof of a building in the area of Northwest 25th Street and 82nd Avenue, where he barricaded himself and threatened to harm himself, police said.

He was eventually shot by responding SWAT officers, police said. His condition was unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.