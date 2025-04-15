SWAT respond to barricaded man in Hollywood apartment

A SWAT team responded to a Hollywood apartment on Monday afternoon, where a man barricaded himself inside before he was hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries.

Hollywood Police confirmed they responded to a possible shots fired call near North 28th Avenue and Harding Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When officers and SWAT arrived, the subject barricaded himself inside an apartment, police said.

The subject eventually exited the residence and paramedics transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital for a self-inflicted injury, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The incident is under investigation.