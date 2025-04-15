Hollywood

SWAT respond to barricaded man in Hollywood apartment

By NBC6

A SWAT team responded to a Hollywood apartment on Monday afternoon, where a man barricaded himself inside before he was hospitalized for self-inflicted injuries.

Hollywood Police confirmed they responded to a possible shots fired call near North 28th Avenue and Harding Street.

When officers and SWAT arrived, the subject barricaded himself inside an apartment, police said.

The subject eventually exited the residence and paramedics transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital for a self-inflicted injury, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

