SWAT Responds to Man Barricaded Inside of Hollywood Home

Deputies and SWAT team members responded to a man who was barricaded inside of a Hollywood home Wednesday.

The Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives responded at around 1 p.m. to the 2700 block of Dewey Street to follow up on an investigation, officials said.

When they tried to make contact with the subject, he refused to leave the residence and threatened to hurt himself and others, officials said.

It's unclear if there was anyone else inside of the home. Officials did not give details on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.