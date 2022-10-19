Miami-Dade

SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue.

Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored SUV.

At one point, they called out to someone to come out with their hands up.

Miami-Dade Police have not released any information on the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

