SWAT Searches for Suspects Who Bailed Out of Car Near Lauderhill Apartment Complex

A large search was underway for a group of suspects who bailed out of a car near an apartment complex in Lauderhill Monday afternoon.

Footage showed the blue Alfa Romeo outside a building in the area of Northwest 56th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street.

The car's doors were open and multiple Broward Sheriff's Office SWAT members were at the scene.

Police said nearby schools were closed as a precaution.

As a precautionary measure, Royal Palm Elementary and Endeavor Primary Learning Center have been placed on lockdown. https://t.co/TDRD51Msre — LauderhillPDPIO (@LPDPIO) August 29, 2022

It's unknown how the incident began.

