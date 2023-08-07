SWAT standoff, suspect in custody after current girlfriend shoots at ex-girlfriend's car in NW Miami-Dade: Police

The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a domestic shooting Monday morning between a current and former girlfriend.

With their guns drawn, authorities could be seen escorting several individuals, including children, out of a residence in the area of NW 58th Street and NW 18th Avenue. According to Miami-Dade Police, a suspect is in custody.

According to an MDPD spokesperson, a fight between a current girlfriend and an ex-girlfriend escalated, with the current girlfriend firing shots at the ex-girlfriend’s car. Apparent bullet holes were visible in the rear windshield of a black Nissan Altima on scene.

Authorities have not released any information about whether anyone was hurt. But NBC6 spoke with a woman who said her daughter was the individual being shot at.

“My daughter, she came down to get money from her son’s father, and she says as she was leaving, the girl stood behind her car and shot up her car,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC6. “She says she was okay, and that her friend was also in the car, and her friend was okay, too. But the girl punched her friend in the face first.”

The woman was with her daughter’s 4-year-old son as she spoke with NBC6, and said that he was unharmed.

“She said a bullet came through the roof, I heard, and she said a bullet hit the back window and it graced the tag,” the woman said.

This is a developing story. Please check back with NBC6 for updates.