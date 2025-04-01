Police surround South Miami apartment building for swatting call

Police and SWAT officers surrounded a South Miami apartment building Tuesday after reports of shots fired turned out to be a swatting call, authorities said.

The incident happened at the building in the 6300 block of Southwest 80th Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

South Miami Police officials said officers responded after three gunshots were reported.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple armored SWAT vehicles outside the building and several officers in tactical gear surrounding the building.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police later confirmed it was a swatting call and there was no active threat.