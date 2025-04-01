South Miami

Police surround South Miami apartment building for swatting call

The incident happened at the building in the 6300 block of Southwest 80th Street

Police and SWAT officers surrounded a South Miami apartment building Tuesday after reports of shots fired turned out to be a swatting call, authorities said.

The incident happened at the building in the 6300 block of Southwest 80th Street.

South Miami Police officials said officers responded after three gunshots were reported.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed multiple armored SWAT vehicles outside the building and several officers in tactical gear surrounding the building.

Police later confirmed it was a swatting call and there was no active threat.

South Miami
