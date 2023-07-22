Miami

SWAT team on scene investigating a possible man barricaded inside a home   

Miami-Dade police are at the scene of a home in Allapattah looking for a possible suspect who barricaded himself after allegedly threatening someone.

Miami-Dade Police and SWAT teams are in Allapattah after a receiving a tip of a suspect threatening to assault someone.

The incident is happening at 2871 NW 18th Place in Allapattah.

According to police, they believe the suspect is barricaded inside of a home in the neighborhood.

While the investigation is ongoing, the police believe that no one is being held against their will.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more updates

