SWAT Teams Surround Plantation Apartment, Take Person Into Custody After Warrant

Police and SWAT team units surrounded an apartment in Plantation Thursday morning before detaining four people for questioning.

The incident took place at the apartment complex in the 4400 block of Northwest 10th Place.

Plantation Police have not confirmed any details of the investigation, but four people were detained by police.

#HappeningNow 4 people cuffed and put into squad cars near NW 43rd Ave & NW 10 after some sort of police investigation involving SWAT. We see multiple Plantation PD cars, no word what sparked the response @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/AyCQtwM1NB — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) April 6, 2023

Three of those people detained were eventually released, but one man who police later said a warrant had been issued for was taken into custody.

