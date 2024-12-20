SWAT teams take 1 into custody at Fort Lauderdale home

A person is in custody after what appeared to be a barricade situation at a home in Fort Lauderdale that drew SWAT to the scene overnight.

The activity at an apartment building at Dixie Highway and NE 18th Street began well before midnight Thursday and cleared out early Friday morning.

Neighbors were out of their homes for hours, unable to get through.

"My wife was telling me there's a lot of police cars out here and everything. I couldn't get through so I'm parking across the street," one man said. "Vehicles coming and going all the time. We saw armored SWAT vehicle come by, there's been drones going all over the place."

That resident also said he heard authorities asking someone to come out with their hands up.

At around 5:15 a.m., two flash bangs went off. Shortly after, authorities had detained one person.

NBC6 is working to learn more about why police were at the home, and who the person is that was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.