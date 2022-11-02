SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment After Domestic Dispute

Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside.

Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.

No injuries were reported.

Police evacuated nearby apartments and are working to get the man to surrender.

