Miami-Dade

Sweet Treats Return: Knaus Berry Farms Reopens Tuesday

Knaus Berry Farms opened for business in 1956 and traditionally stays open through mid-April

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a South Florida staple that thousands of residents and tourists sometimes are willing to wait hours in line for: the cinnamon buns and fresh produce from Knaus Berry Farms.

Tuesday, the sweet treats make their return.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The family owned farm, located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue, announced in April they would be reopening October 26th "Lord willing."

"Thank you for another good season inspite of all the crazy Covid stuff," the southwest Miami-Dade farm wrote on Facebook. "Most of you played nice, keeping your distance and wearing those lovely masks. We couldn’t have done it without you!"

Knaus Berry Farms opened for business in 1956 and traditionally stays open through mid-April.

Local

News You Should Know 39 mins ago

6 to Know: Out-of-State Workers Getting Sought After Tech Jobs Locally

NBC 6 Responds 19 hours ago

Airline Refund Complaints Skyrocket During Pandemic

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is cash only.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dadeknaus berry farm
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us