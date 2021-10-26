Sweet Treats Return: Knaus Berry Farms Reopens Tuesday

It's a South Florida staple that thousands of residents and tourists sometimes are willing to wait hours in line for: the cinnamon buns and fresh produce from Knaus Berry Farms.

Tuesday, the sweet treats make their return.

The family owned farm, located off Southwest 248th Street near 160th Avenue, announced in April they would be reopening October 26th "Lord willing."

"Thank you for another good season inspite of all the crazy Covid stuff," the southwest Miami-Dade farm wrote on Facebook. "Most of you played nice, keeping your distance and wearing those lovely masks. We couldn’t have done it without you!"

Knaus Berry Farms opened for business in 1956 and traditionally stays open through mid-April.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and is cash only.