Sweetwater Police Department experiences cybersecurity breach

The Sweetwater Police Department is investigating a cybersecurity breach, officials said Friday.
Systems were restored within several hours and all essential services including emergency response weren't disrupted, officials said in a statement.
City officials said the department is working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate the attack.
They're also working to determine if any personal information or records were compromised.
