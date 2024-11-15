Sweetwater

Sweetwater Police Department experiences cybersecurity breach

City officials said the department is working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate the attack

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Sweetwater Police Department is investigating a cybersecurity breach, officials said Friday.

Systems were restored within several hours and all essential services including emergency response weren't disrupted, officials said in a statement.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

City officials said the department is working with local, state, and federal partners to investigate the attack.

They're also working to determine if any personal information or records were compromised.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Sweetwater
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us