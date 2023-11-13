Sweetwater Police go high-tech with security during busy holiday shopping season

A South Florida police department is going high-tech this holiday season to help secure busy shopping destinations like Dolphin Mall.

From now through early next year, the Sweetwater Police Department is deploying advanced drones around the mall that have high-resolution cameras that can “lock in” on individuals and vehicles that may be up to no good.

With the press of a button, the “locked-in” drone can follow and chase the subject until officers on the ground arrive at the scene.

Police cruisers are now equipped with license plate readers that can work in conjunction with the drones to help find suspects.

There will also be an increased presence of officers both in uniform and undercover.

Sweetwater Police Chief Sergio Diez said K-9 units and officers on motorcycles will also patrol the grounds as up to 150,000 guests are expected on any given day through the holiday shopping season.

“This is probably one of the first times ever that this amount of law enforcement will be here at Dolphin Mall,” Diez said. “I want to make it the safest holiday ever here.”

At a news conference on Monday, Mayor Jose “Pepe” Diaz asked guests to remain vigilant when shopping.

“It’s important to be smart. Don’t leave these gifts in the car where somebody breaks a window to get in. We do our best, but we also have to tell the people, if you see something, say something,” Diaz said.

While the cost of the enforcement wasn’t immediately available at the news conference, Diaz told NBC 6 that it was “worth it.”

Sweetwater Police say car thefts and robberies are their biggest problems during this season.