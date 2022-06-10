Sweetwater Police Search for Woman Who Allegedly Stole Car With Baby Inside

Sweetwater police are searching for the woman who they say stole a car with a 9-month-old baby in the backseat.

The theft happened late Thursday afternoon outside of Adela's Coin Laundry on West Flagler Street and 111th Avenue.

If you have any information, please contact 305-552-9900 or 305-471-Tips pic.twitter.com/TnTYssasdw — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 10, 2022

On Friday, Sweetwater Police released a surveillance still of the woman.

"We have a picture, we have a video, we think we know who this person is, and now the only thing left to do is find this person," said Jonathan Archie, a Sweetwater Police spokesperson.

Moments after the theft, police responded to a Chinese restaurant just over a mile from the laundromat, where the thief dropped off the baby and then kept going.

The mother and baby reunited not long after, and the 9-month-old was unharmed.

"This person is looking at several charges to include false imprisonment and grand theft auto," Archie said. "So we’re really asking the community to help us out on this one."

Witnesses told NBC 6 the suspect demanded the baby’s older sister to get out of the car and likely didn’t realize there was a baby inside.

Police say this is a reminder to not leave kids in the car, even if it’s just for a moment.

A baby was reunited with its mother after Sweetwater Police say a car was stolen while the child was still inside. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports