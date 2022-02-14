Swimmer Dies Days After Fort Lauderdale Rip Current Rescue Caught on Camera

One of three swimmers rescued from a strong rip current off Fort Lauderdale last week has died, as newly released body camera video shows the dramatic efforts to save them.

Fort Lauderdale Police, Fire Rescue and the Broward Sheriff's Office pulled the swimmers from the water around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 and rushed them to the hospital, but it was learned that one of them died on Friday.

New videos released Monday shows the efforts to rescue the swimmers.

One of the videos is from Fort Lauderdale Police Det. John Rose, who was manning the police boat when he got a call that three people were drowning off the coast.

"The fear in their eyes was unbelievable when I saw them," Rose said Monday. "Both of them kept going under, they would grab a breath and then they would go under because they were trying to hold their friend above water."

A rip current put three people in the hospital in Fort Lauderdale. NBC 6's Nicole Lauren reports

Rose managed to get all three out of the water and then noticed one was unconscious.

After all three were on the boat, a BSO boat pulls up and a deputy jumps on board and immediately starts chest compressions.

Lifeguards swam out and climbed in the boat as well, and Rose decided to beach the boat so they could get to a hospital quicker.

The swimmer who died had gone into cardiac arrest and was in critical condition at the hospital before passing away. His identity hasn't been released.

The other two swimmers were later discharged from the hospital.