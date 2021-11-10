Swimming Advisory Issued for 3 Miami-Dade Beaches

County health officials advised people Wednesday to not swim at several Miami-Dade beaches.

According to the Florida Department of Health, samples of water collected from Virginia Beach, Crandon Park North and Crandon Park South did not meet recreational water quality standards for enterococci bacteria.

Swimming or having any contact with the water at these locations may pose an increased risk of illness, particularly for susceptible individuals, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health Miami-Dade County has been conducting water quality tests weekly at 16 sites since 2002 through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.