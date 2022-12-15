Swimming Advisory Issued for Crandon Park South Due to ‘Indicator of Fecal Pollution'

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swimming advisory for Crandon Park South due to water samples collected not meeting standards for enterococci.

The advisory was issued Thursday after two samples exceeded the state and federal recommended standard. No swimming at the location is recommended at this time.

The level of bacteria is an indicator of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage, according to the state.

The water samples are being analyzed for bacteria that normally inhabits the intestinal track of humans and animals, which may cause disease, infections, or illness.

The FDOH in Miami-Dade County has been conducting water quality monitoring at 16 sites, including the site at Crandon Park, weekly since August 2002 through the Florida Healthy Beaches Program.