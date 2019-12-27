Florida Department of Health

Swimming Advisory Issued for Deerfield Beach Pier

Broward County health officials collected samples of beach water

Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP via Getty Images

Beach-goers are being warned not to swim at Deerfield Beach Pier after unhealthy conditions were detected by authorities.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County notified in a press release that samples of beach water collected in the area had not met recommended state requirements.

"Certain bacteria could create unhealthy beach water conditions and may cause swimming-related gastroenteritis," the press release warned.

All other beaches in Broward County tested satisfactory.

New results for Deerfield Beach will be available late Tuesday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Florida Department of HealthBroward CountyDeerfield Beach
