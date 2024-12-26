Palm Beach

Sylvester Stallone ditches plan for seaweed wall at Palm Beach mansion after neighbors disapprove

Accomplished actor, filmmaker and “Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone chose to withdraw his plans to create a seaweed barrier in the water outside his Palm Beach mansion after neighbors voiced their disapproval at a public town council meeting. 

Stallone had proposed a barrier to deal with the problem of seaweed, trash and onlookers creeping up on his $35 million home. 

“It's nice to be appreciated, but there's a tremendous amount of looky-loos, fishermen, tour boats and so turtles have been hit,” Stallone said at the meeting on Dec. 19. “Fish have been disarray, a lot of trash, a lot of garbage, and so on and so forth. We're trying to make this pristine, to bring it up to what probably it was 20 years ago."

But other residents weren't so sure about the plan’s impacts on the environment, boaters and the ability to navigate waters freely, NBC affiliate WPTV reports. 

“I’d like to frame this discussion, though, with one thought in mind, if you buy a house near an airport, don't complain about the airplane noise, and it's a similar situation here,” resident Susan Gary said.

Stallone said he loved the area, telling the council he wants the beach and water outside his home to be healthy and to mitigate onlookers.

“We’ve dove in that area. There’s very limited, if any, seaweed. So this is really about privacy for Mr. Stallone, and we certainly understand that and are sympathetic to that, but there are other ways of mitigating the exposure,” another resident said. 

After hearing the pushback, the actor threw in the towel and pulled the project.

"In consulting with the Stallones, and after hearing all his neighbors and not wanting to upset the neighborhood and be good neighbors, they're just going to withdraw the application," a member of the Stallone family team said.

