System Could Be Named Storm by Weekend, Not Expected to Impact South Florida

A system in the Atlantic Ocean has a much better chance of becoming the first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season by this weekend – but South Florida and the United States are still not in the forecast to be impacted.

The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory the low-pressure system is about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda on Thursday and is expected to develop gale-force winds later in the day.

NHC formation chances are at 50 percent in the next 48 hours and 80 percent over the next five days.

Forecasts for the system expect it to move west and southwest Friday, possibly developing into a short-lived subtropical area before moving to the north and northeast by the end of the weekend and into early next week.

The system, which would be named Ana, is expected to move quickly away from the United States.

If the system becomes named, it would be the seventh straight year of a named storm before the official beginning of hurricane season on June 1st.