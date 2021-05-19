System Could Form in Atlantic This Weekend, Not Expected to Impact South Florida

With less than two weeks to go until the official start of hurricane season, the first potential system of 2021 could be developing in the Atlantic Ocean while not impacting South Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a low-pressure system currently northeast of Bermuda. The system has a 20 percent chance of formation over the next five days.

Forecasts for the system expect it to move southward by Friday and possibly develop subtropical characteristics before lifting north and northeast over the weekend.

If the system becomes a named storm, it would be called Ana.

Any formation would come at a later date than the first named storm of 2020, when Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Cuba and drifted for several days in the Florida Strait.