System Likely to be 2nd Atlantic Tropical Storm of 2022 Before Making Landfall

The second named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season could form before the system makes an expected landfall this coming weekend.

The National Hurricane Center reports Potential Tropical Cyclone Two has winds of 40 miles per hour as it sits hundreds of miles east of Nicaragua. The area has slowed in recent days and is now moving west at 18 miles per hour.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for portions of the coast of both Nicaragua and Costa Rica while a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Andres, Colombia and portions of the cost of both Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

If it does become a tropical storm, it would be named Bonnie. Forecasts have the system moving across the Caribbean Sea before crossing Central America starting Friday night and emerging over the Pacific Ocean by Saturday. It could become a tropical storm both before and after crossing land.

Two other potential systems are also being tracked, with one in the northern Gulf of Mexico expected to impact Texas. An area in the central Atlantic Ocean has a 10 percent chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the west-northwest.

One thing that seems to be likely is the moisture from this wave not reaching South Florida until at least Tuesday or Wednesday, after the 4th of July. Computer models show this tropical wave could spread rain across the area, but it's early and the NBC 6 First Alert Weather team will continue to watch.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1 with researchers predicting an "above-normal" year.

The first named system occurred in early June, when Tropical Storm Alex formed off Florida's east coast after moving across the state, dropping massive rainfall and causing flooding in South Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's averages for the Atlantic hurricane season is 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes is three.

Last month, NOAA released their predictions for this year, calling for an "above-normal" 2022 with 14-21 named storms expected.