Florida

System Likely to Become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Near Bahamas: NHC

Disturbance could bring heavy rainfall, tropical-storm-force winds to South Florida

An area of low pressure is now likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
National Hurricane Center

An area of low pressure is now likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

" data-ellipsis="false">

An area of low pressure is now likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

In an outlook issued Thursday, NHC forecasters said the trough of low pressure over the Straights of Florida could develop by late Friday or Saturday when it's located near the northwestern Bahamas, giving it an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The system was forecast to move northeastward over the western Atlantic next week.

The disturbance could bring heavy rainfall and even tropical-storm-force winds to South Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas through Saturday, the NHC said.

Local

David Rivera 46 mins ago

Allies of Former Miami Congressman Reel in Wake of Maduro Connection

Miami 22 hours ago

Homeless Camps Under I-95 Cleaned Up Without Evictions

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.

This article tagged under:

Floridahurricane seasontropics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us