System Likely to Become Tropical or Subtropical Storm Near Bahamas: NHC

An area of low pressure is now likely to become a tropical or subtropical storm near the Bahamas, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

In an outlook issued Thursday, NHC forecasters said the trough of low pressure over the Straights of Florida could develop by late Friday or Saturday when it's located near the northwestern Bahamas, giving it an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days.

An area of disturbed weather over the Straits of Florida has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression or storm by late Friday or Saturday when it is located near the northwestern Bahamas. Latest information at: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/rgM7BeyeWy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) May 14, 2020

The system was forecast to move northeastward over the western Atlantic next week.

The disturbance could bring heavy rainfall and even tropical-storm-force winds to South Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas through Saturday, the NHC said.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1.