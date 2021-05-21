Systems Watched in Atlantic, Gulf of Mexico With No Expected Impact for Eastern U.S.

Hurricane season does not officially begin until June 1st, but two systems are being watched that could become named storms in the next week - with neither being a current threat to South Florida or the eastern United States.

The first system has been east-northeast of the Bahamas for several days and is forecast to move west-southwest starting Friday and into the weekend, likely to become a subtropical cyclone during that time.

The NHC has formation chances at 80 percent over the next 48 hours before it moves northeast and away from the United States.

In the Gulf of Mexico, a disturbance is being watched that could produce heavy rainfall for portions of Texas and Louisiana over the next few days.

Formation chances remain low with a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

If the systems do become named storms, they would be given the names Ana and Bill and continue a streak dating back to 2015 of at least one named storm before the official start of hurricane season.