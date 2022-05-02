Tacos, Margaritas and Live Music: Cinco de Mayo Specials in South Florida

5 de Mayo is a day to honor the Mexican army's victory over the French forces at the Battle of Puebla back in 1862.

The day has become popular among Mexican inspired restaurants around U.S. to celebrate food and drink. Every May 5, many offer specials on tasty drinks and Mexican food.

Here are some Cinco de Mayo deals you can get this year at some South Florida restaurants and bars.

Rocco's Tacos ― Fort Lauderdale

Rocco's Tacos is having live music and a block party without prior reservation needed. The Fort Lauderdale's location will offer their regular menu with a special on "Margaliters" for $28.

When: Starting at 2:00 p.m. until midnight

Where: 1313 East Las Olas Boulevard

For more information click here

Bodega Taqueria ― South Beach

Bodega Taqueria is having a party with live music performances and beer sampling.

When: Starting at 3:00 p.m.

Where: 1220 16th Street, Miami Beach

For more information click here

Lona Cocina ― Fort Lauderdale

Lona Cocina restaurant is having a mariachi live band and margarita pitchers for $11.

When: From 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Where: 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

For more information click here

Coyo Taco ― Miami

Coyo Taco is offering a limited menu with $5 margaritas all day and free margaritas from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

When: Starting at 12:00 p.m.

Where: 2300 NW 2nd Avenue

For more information click here

Agave Bandido ― Pembroke Pines

Agave Bandido is having an all-day street party, specials on margaritas and a limited menu.

When: Starting at 11:00 a.m.

Where: 14531 SW 5th Street

For more information click here