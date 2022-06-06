Taddeo Drops out of FL Governor Race, Running For District 27 Congressional Seat

State Senator Annette Taddeo announced her departure on Monday from the Democratic primary race for Governor to instead run for the Congressional seat in Florida’s 27th district.

As a result of the decision, the Democratic primary race for Governor is now largely between U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

Taddeo announced her run for Governor back in October of 2021, but now has her sights set on the most competitive Congressional seat in Florida. If she wins her primary, Taddeo will take on U.S. Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Miami) for Florida’s 27th district.

“Families in Miami need a representative in Congress who will stand up for them, hold Washington politicians accountable and make sure we finally tackle issues like the cost of living, gun violence, and defending a woman’s right to choose," Taddeo said in a statement.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Taddeo, a small business owner with a daughter in Miami-Dade Public Schools, says she lives with these issues every day.

“After the tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde and a conversation with my daughter about the realities our kids face daily, I knew what I needed to do," said Taddeo. "We are at a pivotal moment in our country and we desperately need leadership in Washington that can be trusted to put politics aside for the best interests of Miamians."

According to a statement from the office of State Sentaor Taddeo, the demographic makeup of the new 27th Congressional district is 74% Hispanic, 17% Caucasian, 7% African-American, 3% AAPI, making it one of the most Hispanic districts in the country.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to earn the trust and support of the people who live in Florida’s 27th Congressional District which includes much of the area I’ve been grateful to represent in my historic time in the Florida Senate since 2017," said Taddeo.

After facing adversity in her early life, Taddeo successfully flipped Senate District 40 from Red to Blue in 2017 when she made history as the first Latina Democrat elected to Florida’s Senate.

Taddeo was subsequently re-elected and currently represents a district Trump won by 6 points.