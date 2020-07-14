“Take This Pandemic Seriously”: South Florida State Attorney Announces He Has Coronavirus

A state attorney in one South Florida county is urging his employees to “take the pandemic seriously” after announcing his positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced his test results in an email sent Monday, according to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV, saying he is dealing with mild symptoms while working from home and staying quarantined.

“My diagnosis has made me more motivated than ever to continue imploring people to wear a mask, as it is about protecting others,” Aronberg’s email said in part. “It's about loving our neighbors as ourselves.”

Aronberg has been one of the biggest defenders of the county’s mandate requiring masks to be worn in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic, saying county commissioners have the “constitutional authority” to do so.

The Democrat spent eight years in the Florida Senate before running for State Attorney in 2012 and being re-elected four years later.