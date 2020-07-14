Palm Beach County

“Take This Pandemic Seriously”: South Florida State Attorney Announces He Has Coronavirus

Dave Aronberg announced his test results in an email sent Monday, saying he is dealing with mild symptoms while working from home and staying quarantined

87856563
Getty Images

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 28: Dave Aronberg, West Palm Beach State Attorney, speaks during a rally for Corey Jones in front of his office that was held to ask that the process of justice be transparent after the 31 year old was shot and killed by a plainclothes police officer on October 28, 2015 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The family of the church drummer is seeking answers to why he was shot dead as he waited at his disabled car by a Palm Beach Gardens Police department plainclothes police officer on October 18th. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A state attorney in one South Florida county is urging his employees to “take the pandemic seriously” after announcing his positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced his test results in an email sent Monday, according to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV, saying he is dealing with mild symptoms while working from home and staying quarantined.

“My diagnosis has made me more motivated than ever to continue imploring people to wear a mask, as it is about protecting others,” Aronberg’s email said in part. “It's about loving our neighbors as ourselves.”

Local

News You Should Know 56 mins ago

6 Things to Know – New Online Tool Aimed at Helping Unemployed, Local COVID Survivor Shares Her Story

investigators 7 hours ago

Police Shot His Caregiver – Now His Family Is Suing His Most Recent Caregivers

Aronberg has been one of the biggest defenders of the county’s mandate requiring masks to be worn in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic, saying county commissioners have the “constitutional authority” to do so.

The Democrat spent eight years in the Florida Senate before running for State Attorney in 2012 and being re-elected four years later.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountycoronavirusState Attorney’s Office
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us