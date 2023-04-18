‘Taking It Day by Day': Hollywood Firefighter Loses Home in Historic Floods

Hollywood firefighter Tyler Bicking and his partner Alicia Pope had their lives turned upside down in last week’s historic floods.

“Everything was ruined, and it was just sewage water, so you can’t even clean it. Most of our stuff is destroyed,” Pope said.

The pair’s Fort Lauderdale home was completely gutted, and they lost almost all of their possessions after flood waters rose all the way up to their kitchen counter.

“Within 15 minutes, the water started just pouring in our house. Pouring in our house,” Bicking said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Hollywood firefighter has been with the department for about three years and is normally out rescuing people in the community — but on Wednesday, he was the one who needed help as the water quickly gushed into their home in the Edgewood neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale.

“We have two dogs, a cat and my daughter who is three years old. Our friend Sean came and we handed the dogs out to him and we pretty much made a run for it,” Bicking said.

The couple and their three-year-old daughter had to go out through a window as they couldn’t open the front door due to the water pressure.

“We grabbed the baby and we climbed out the window,” Pope said.

Thankfully, a rescue tip helped give them some extra time to get out.

“My captain had actually taught me, he retired recently, Captain Biglin, he told me if your house starts flooding, take the toilet off and it will start draining some water down. So we did that and it did help a little bit, but it was just too much water. We were already too far gone,” Bicking said.

The next day, the couple borrowed a neighbor's canoe as they returned home to assess the damage. They estimated that the water line reached approximately five feet.

Bicking said they tried to get renter’s insurance but couldn’t since their home is in a flood zone, so it’s been a total loss. They also lost one of their cars in the floods.

The family of three is staying with one of Bicking’s coworkers for the time being and a fellow member of the Hollywood Professional Firefighters Association has set up a GoFundMe page to try and help them get back on their feet.

“We’re just relying on coworkers and family and friends and they’re helping us out for right now,” Pope said.

“Thankfully we have Hollywood Fire to have our back and they were like, no we’re going to help you out regardless. If it wasn’t for them, we would probably be on the street,” Bicking said.

His colleagues describe Bicking as a terrific firefighter, who works hard and loves his chosen profession.

As they slowly clean up, the couple is figuring out their next move.

“We’re taking it day by day right now. It’s so much, so we’re just day by day trying to do whatever we can and work through it,” Bicking said.