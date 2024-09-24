Tallahassee colleges closing campuses, FAMU postpones football game for Helene

Florida A&M University postponed its upcoming college football game against Alabama A&M because of Tropical Storm Helene as multiple colleges in Tallahassee were shutting down ahead of the storm.

The Rattlers rescheduled the game for Friday, Nov. 29, in anticipation of Helene strengthening into a major hurricane Wednesday while moving north toward the United States. Several models have Helene making landfall just south of Tallahassee.

FAMU announced classes would be canceled beginning Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. through Friday, Sept. 27. The University will be closed Wednesday through Friday.

Florida State, meanwhile, might need to adjust its travel schedule before playing at SMU on Saturday.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

“We’re continuing to track that. There’s still a lot of information (to come)," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday. "Today is a big day for gaining more information of what could be our reality. I feel good about the plans that we have. I feel good about any potential adjustments, if necessary. But it’s something that we’re absolutely tracking.”

Florida State University officials said FSU's Tallahassee campus will close on Sept. 25, at 7 a.m. ET, until 11 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 29, due to Helene. FSU expects to resume normal business operations at 12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Tallahassee State College announced they would cancel classes and close all campuses starting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Sept. 27 because of Helene.

Helene formed into a tropical storm Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday in dozens of counties ahead of its arrival and expanded it on Tuesday.