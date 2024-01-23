Tamarac business says cameras caught heap of trash being illegally dumped in parking lot

A local business in Tamarac says their cameras caught a man illegally dumping trash into their parking lot.

Employees at Prestige Trucking say illegal dumping has been an issue ever since they moved in two years ago.

They say they have their dumpster under lock and key, and cameras all around.

But recent surveillance showed the driver of a white-bed pickup truck driving into the lot on Brookwood Boulevard and dropping large pieces of furniture.

A mattress, toilet, sink and shards of glass were all left behind.

Ismael Martins, one of the employees, says it’s not just an eye-sore, but an expense for the company when they have to clean it all up.

“We are just trying to work, and now this is an expense that we have to pay that comes out of our pocket when they could have easily just done it themselves," said Martins.

Martins said they called the police, but were told their hands are tied since surveillance cameras didn't capture the truck's license plate.

If you have any information about the person illegally dumping trash you are asked to call Broward County Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.