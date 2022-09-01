Tamarac Man Accused of Killing Puppy that Pooped in Man's Bed

A 6-week-old puppy that was thrown against a wall in anger after it “pooped and peed” in its owner’s bed has died and now a Tamarac man is facing charges, according to court records.

The crying puppy suffered brain damage and partial paralysis and was treated at two animal hospitals before being euthanized, the report stated.

Brayden Chance Niemczyk, 18, was charged with animal cruelty causing death and aggravated assault with a weapon for the incident that happened on Saturday in Tamarac.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to the arrest report, he contacted his mother to tell her what happened and she responded by texting, “OMG, what is your problem” and his response was “I’m evil.”

When she arrived home to confront him about abusing the puppy, Niemczyk threatened her life with a knife saying no one cared about him, investigators said.

She ordered him out of the house and he left but later joined her at the first animal hospital where he was arrested, the report stated.

During questioning, Niemczyk admitted to throwing the puppy against the wall in anger because it pooped on his bed. He also had conflicted feelings about the dog and his girlfriend who he claimed was jealous of the affection he was showing the puppy, detectives said.

He remains in the Broward County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000, records show.