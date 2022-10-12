Broward Court

Tamarac Man Accused of Molesting Disabled Teenager

Saul Garcia, 51, is accused of molesting a disabled boy, 15, on two occasions at a Tamarac community center

By Wayne Roustan

A 51-year-old Tamarac man is accused of molesting a partially blind 15-year-old boy with cerebral palsy and several other disabilities.

Saul Garcia was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation on a person under 16, records show.

According to the arrest report, Garcia was in the Lime Bay Community Association center about 5 p.m. Monday when he approached the teen from behind and groped his rear and crotch area over his clothing. The teenager was washing dishes in the kitchen area at the time.

Garcia left the kitchen momentarily to see if anyone was around and went back to fondling the teenager. A receptionist witnessed the incident that was also recorded on surveillance video, the report stated.

During questioning, Broward Sheriff’s detectives said Garcia admitted to doing the same thing to the same teenager in August.

The teenager did not consent to the fondling and tensed up uncomfortably when Garcia touched him, detectives said.

Garcia remained in the Broward County Jail Wednesday on bonds totaling $200,000, records show.

