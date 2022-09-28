Tamarac Man Back on the Street After Arrest for Fleeing at 100 MPH: BSO

Traffic homicide investigators were at the scene of a crash in Cooper City when a Tamarac man tried to drive through the debris nearly hitting deputies before leading them on a chase, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Jamari Donte Hall, 19, was at the wheel of a red Honda Sept. 18. It drove around a patrol car in the 9400 block of Sheridan Street and headed east in the westbound lanes past the yellow crime scene tape, according to the arrest report.

As deputies approached on foot to stop the Honda from entering the crash scene, it abruptly shifted into reverse and almost hit four other deputies, the report stated.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A Broward Sheriff’s patrol car followed the Honda as it sped east on Sheridan, south on University Drive, and west on Pines Boulevard before making a U-turn and running several red lights, investigators said.

The Honda drove recklessly at more than 100 MPH north on University Drive until it stopped in the 8200 block of Northwest 79 Avenue in Tamarac, near Hall’s home, officials said.

He was arrested and questioned. Detectives said Hall admitted what he did was wrong and claimed he was just frustrated after having an argument with his girlfriend.

He was charged with aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding police, careless driving and several traffic infractions.

He was released from the Broward County Jail the next day on bonds totaling $5,000, records show.