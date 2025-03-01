Tamarac residents concerned over BSO's handling of stalker who terrorized neighbors for months

Residents of a Tamarac neighborhood said they were terrorized by a stalker for months before he was finally arrested and put in jail.

Michael Potente was arrested for stalking and pointing a gun at his neighbors, but his neighbor, Vanessa Acosta, claimed it took too long to get him behind bars.

"BSO Tamarac has come out many times, and they brushed it off," Acosta said.

After Potente was finally arrested on Tuesday, Acosta and her neighbors are questioning how the Broward Sheriff's Office handled this case.

Acosta said the deputy who initially came out to investigate their stalking incident was suspended by Sheriff Gregory Tony for the triple murder and abduction case in Tamarac, which happened just days before Potente’s arrest.

“It took for me to email Sheriff Tony, I don’t know if he was the one to assign this other detective from BSO Fort Lauderdale to call me," Acosta said. "She was amazing, and that same day I was speaking to her, I got a call from my mom and she’s like, hey, (Potente) pulled out a gun on your brother.”

Acosta’s brother, Jonathan Sulzer, said Potente terrorized him and his family for months.

"Pointed a gun at me alone at least six times, my sister twice, my mom once," he told NBC6.

Sulzer told deputies that Potente pointed a gun at him from across the street on Feb. 13.

The next day, Acosta said he did the same thing to her when she was walking her dog.

The siblings told NBC6 they reached out to BSO and their HOA, but it wasn’t until 12 days later that Potente was arrested.

“He's holding the pistol out, pointing at me, the whole time never takes the gun off me," Sulzer said.

A different neighbor said video showed Potente throwing a pot at him, violating a restraining order.

Potente was back in bond court on Friday for added charges. A judge set bond at $32,000. This was in addition to the $40,000 bond that he posted on Thursday.

He was also ordered to stay away from the victims and to not possess any weapons.

“We’re petrified that he can come back and retaliate," Acosta said.

NBC6 put in a request with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, and public records show that since September of last year, neighbors made nine service calls to deputies before Potente was arrested.