‘Why am I still here?' Tamarac triple shooting survivor speaks

A man who survived the horrific triple killing in a Tamarac neighborhood is speaking out after he said he confronted a woman at the victims' home who lied about being related to the alleged gunman.

The shooting happened back on Feb. 16 on North Plum Bay Parkway, when authorities said 43-year-old Nathan Gingles gunned down his estranged wife, Mary Gingles, her father, David Ponzer, and their neighbor, Andrew Ferrin.

Ferrin's uncle, John David, was in the home during the shooting and is speaking out for the first time, saying he was sleeping when his nephew was attacked.

"My nephew, who's like a son to me, gets shot in his own bedroom, and I was in the back room sleeping when all this happened," he said. "So for me, it's kind of like a survivor's guilt thing where I'm just like why him and not me? Why am I still here?"

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said said Ferrin opened the door for Mary Gingles as she tried to escape her husband, who allegedly first killed Ponzer.

The shocking killings were committed in front of the Gingles' 4-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Complicating his pain, David said last Sunday he spotted two women across the street going through the Gingles' garage. He approached them, and asked one of them who she was.

"She told me she was Mary's aunt, not Nathan's aunt, so she told me she was the deceased's aunt, rather than the murderer's aunt," he said.

In radio dispatch calls from the Tamarac triple murder, dispatchers are heard sending out information about how many shots were reported and that a woman was heard screaming.

John David and his brother George David then contacted Mary Gingles' family out of town.

"My brother... was on the phone with her real aunt, Laura," he said, adding that Mary Gingles' family insisted she had no aunts in Tamarac.

The David brothers then called Broward Sheriff's deputies, and said a lieutenant informed them the issue was a civil matter. John David said he confronted the woman going through the garage.

"She said the reason she lied to me about being Mary's aunt was because every time she tells somebody she's related to Nathan, that she gets looked at sideways, because Nathan killed three people," he said.

Nathan Gingles is charged with three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, plus violating an injunction relating to not having contact with the child or child's mother, and interfering with custody of a minor.

Deputies said after the killings, Gingles took off with the couple's daughter. She was later found safe after an Amber Alert was issued.

Court records show Mary and Nathan Gingles were going through a contentious divorce. She had obtained two domestic violence injunctions against him and said he had threatened to kill her.