‘Unimaginable grief': Belen Jesuit Preparatory School mourns unexpected loss of sophomore

A South Florida high school is mourning the loss of one of its students.

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in Tamiami confirmed on Friday the death of sophomore Lucas Osuna, calling it “unexpected” and describing what they’re going through as "unimaginable grief."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Miami Herald, Osuna was a member of the Belen water polo team and was participating in a Ransom Everglades invitational Friday afternoon.

In a statement sent to NBC6, Belen’s president and principal said in part: "Lucas Osuna, a sophomore, was an outstanding student who loved his family, school, friends, and teachers. He started Belen in the 6th grade and greatly impacted all who knew him. We ask for privacy for his family during this time and most of all prayers for the repose of his soul and comfort to those he loved and loved him."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Ransom Everglades head of school Rachel Rodriguez also sent a statement saying, "We join Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in mourning the loss of sophomore Lucas Osuna, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and the entire Belen Jesuit community. Our core value of Support and Community extends beyond the walls of our school, and we will keep Lucas’ family and the Belen Jesuit community in our thoughts and prayers."

It's currently unclear exactly when and how the student died. Belen officials say more information regarding arrangements will be shared in the coming days.