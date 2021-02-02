Florida

Tampa Attorney Disbarred for Making Porn Film in Jail

Andrew Spark used his law license to access private rooms provided to attorneys at two jails in order to solicit prostitution and record the encounters for a pornographic film, the notice said

By Associated Press

A Florida lawyer has been disbarred for using his attorney privileges to visit women in jail and video sexual encounters with them for a pornographic film, according to the Florida Supreme Court.

The state's highest court last week disbarred Tampa attorney Andrew Spark retroactive to July 2019.

According to a Florida Supreme Court notice, Spark abused his privilege to practice law. He used his law license to access private rooms provided to attorneys at two jails in order to solicit prostitution and record the encounters for a pornographic film, the notice said.

Spark, 58, has been on probation since 2019 after pleading guilty to charges of bringing contraband into county detention facilities.

He already has finished a concurrent one-year probation for misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution, according to the Miami Herald.

