Tampa Delivery Driver Has Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Still Inside: Sheriff

Deputies in Tampa have arrested a woman who they said carjacked a female delivery driver and kidnapped a child Saturday morning.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the driver was making a delivery out of her car when she was thrown to the ground and had her car stolen with a 3-year-old girl still inside.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Breanne Lucey.

“That really made a very bad situation ten times worse. Having that child in the car," Nienhuis said.

NBC6 affiliate WFLA first reported the incident, but in a video detailing events, Nienhuis said a deputy spotted the stolen delivery car near the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park on US-19.

The car was headed west on Cortez Boulevard toward the beach. The sheriff said when Lucey started to pull the car over, the car refused to pull over and was driving at a high rate of speed on a double yellow line.

When the deputy backed off, Lucey slowed down. The sheriff’s marine unit later set up a road block to jam traffic.

Nienhuis said by the time Lucey realized she was stuck, deputies arrived and took her into custody. The little girl was later reunited with her caretaker and no one was hurt.

“It is really by the grace of God that nobody got hurt, including the 3-year-old,” Neinhuis said.