2 Tampa educators arrested after video shows teacher putting student in chokehold

An assistant principal and teacher from a middle school in Tampa were arrested after shocking video captured the teacher putting a student in a chokehold.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Bennie Leverett, 39 is the teacher in the video, which was filmed back in January at Progress Village Middle School and prompted a child abuse investigation.

Leverett was let go from the school in February, according to the school district. He was later arrested in March.

But Assistant Principal Tashiska Fabian wasn't arrested until early September, for failing to report the incident, according to detectives.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Investigators revealed that Fabian, 41, met with both Leverett and the student in the video following the incident.

She's accused of never reporting the incident to authorities, and even asking a student to delete the video. It was deleted, but later recovered by detectives, according to the sheriff's office.

Hillsborough County Public Schools released a statement to NBC affiliate WFLA clarifying that both educators were let go from the school earlier this year.

"Ms. Fabian was also pulled from duty in February. She was never allowed to return to the school and was let go. She is not a current district employee. Again, neither one of these individuals has been on our campus since last February and it does not involve any current district employee," the statement read in part.

Fabian was arrested on a warrant last Wednesday, detectives said. The investigation is ongoing.